WENATCHEE — The Centers for Disease Control has developed the methodology for a testing protocol to gauge the level of COVID-19 infection in the region without having to test everyone.
The methodology, called the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER), gathers data at the household level using valid sampling methods.
“It is quick, flexible and uses simple reporting formats,” said Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning. “Households are selected randomly from 30 different Census blocks, also selected randomly using a validated model.”
The COVID-19 sampling proposed by the Wenatchee Valley Recovery Council, which includes the region’s health care providers, mayors, county officials, business and nonprofit leaders, will entail testing about 250 randomly selected households across the two-county region. The test samples will be gathered by professionals from local health care providers. All data will be treated confidential, he said.
The timeline is still being determined.
“This is a large initiative involving several of the region’s hospitals and health care providers,” Canning said. “The hope would be to have this up and going within two weeks and results within 2-4 days following the testing.”
One of the details still to be worked out is how to invite people to be tested and coordinating where the testing will happen. As soon as that’s resolved, the next step is a public information campaign pushed out by the Recovery Council.
The need to test a second time may or may not be needed, as additional testing will be done in conjunction with the CASPER test, Canning said.
“If the rate of positives in our CASPER samples is similar to what we are seeing week to week in our pre-procedural testing, we may be able to use this as a surrogate to further CASPER sampling unless we see a change in our regular sampling of asymptomatic folks,” he said.
The testing is part of data needed to move forward, he said.
“COVID-19 is not going away. However, our region’s economy, businesses and residents cannot remain closed indefinitely, and need a pathway to safely re-open” he said. “To develop that pathway, we need statistically valid data on the level of COVID-19 infections, and its presence within our community. Health care providers across our counties will continue to test patients with symptoms and ‘high risk’ situations, such as congregate housing or high-density workers in which there is known disease. Both are important to get a complete picture of how this virus is impacting our area.”