WENATCHEE — North Central Washington is now in Phase 2, but that isn’t the end of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.
NCW entered Phase 2 by passing three out of four metrics related to COVID-19, according to state Department of Health data. But under Inslee’s plan, the region could regress back to Phase 1 if it sees an uptick in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations and fails three out of four metrics.
The four metrics the "North Central Region" must pass to remain in Phase 2 are:
- A decreasing or flat trend in the 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
- A decrease or flat trend in the rate of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The seven-day percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive must remain less than 10%.
- The seven-day percentage of intensive care unit beds use must be less than 90%, which is not COVID-19 specific.
The North Central Region passed into Phase 2, due to three metrics, including:
- The rate of COVID-19 cases decreased by 43%. It only needed to decrease by 10%.
- The rate of people hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by 60%. It only needed to decrease by 10%.
- The number of intensive care unit beds occupied in the region was at 87%. It needs to be less than 90%.
The region failed one metric, which was the number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It was at 10% and it needs to be less than 10%.
The number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Chelan and Douglas counties dropped to 7% percent between Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.The data for Grant and Okanogan counties is not available
The region has seen a steady decline in the COVID-19 case rate over the last few weeks, which has coincided with a redistribution of resources as health officials focus on vaccinating the public. The four counties in the region — Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan — had the following rates per 100,000 people over a two-week period:
- Chelan County: 257.8 as of Thursday
- Douglas County: 179.6 as of Thursday
- Grant County: 451 as of Feb. 8
- Okanogan County: 121.7 as of Thursday