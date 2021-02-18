NCW — The latest strategy for people to use against COVID-19 is to double layer their cloth masks or make sure there are at least two layers of cloth on their face.
A single cloth layer, such as a bandana, is not the most effective means for people to protect themselves, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcolm Butler said. In fact, even if people wear surgical masks, they should put a cloth mask over it to make sure it fits tightly against the face. The only single-layer mask that doesn’t require a second layer is an N95.
People should definitely consider double masking right now because of the new, more contagious B.1.1.7, or known commonly as the UK variant or British variant of COVID-19, that has made its way to Washington, Butler said.
A surgical mask could be enough protection if a person tied knots in the elastic bands around the ears and tucked in the edges, he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear a surgical mask beneath their cloth mask to prevent any gaps. People should not combine two disposable or surgical maps, because they aren't designed to go on top of each other and won't sit well on a person's face.
If people have been vaccinated, then double masking is not required, Butler said. But people should still wear at least one mask even if they have been vaccinated.
Vaccination is a mitigation strategy against COVID-19, just like washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask, Butler said. The idea is for people to use as many of these strategies as possible to reduce the spread of the virus.
“The idea is similar to wearing a belt and suspenders to keep your pants up,” he said. “We have redundant mitigation strategies, however any mitigation strategy is imperfect. It has holes in it and if you have the bad luck to have all those holes line up, then the virus might pass through all of them.”
Double layering masks is just one new strategy that health officials have learned since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic 11 months ago, he said. Doctors have learned a lot about the virus and the spread of respiratory illnesses including:
- Speaking loudly, yelling or singing spread the virus more readily
- It is very hard to spread the virus outdoors
- People can be safer in places, such as schools, where mitigation efforts are enforced, than at home
- Using a mouthwash with hydrogen peroxide can decrease a person’s chance of getting COVID-19