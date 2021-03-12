WENATCHEE — The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site had 900 doses ready Wednesday for Wenatchee and Eastmont school district employees. About 600 showed up.
In order to use the remaining 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine before they expired, state officials reached out to the Chelan County PUD and Wenatchee Valley College, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
Higher education employees are not scheduled to get vaccinated until the next phase, but Wenatchee Valley College has Running Start high school students, Davies said. The prioritized PUD employees were those responding to outages and working on the dams.
“You have an operations room (in dams) of individuals who have to be there 24/7 for the dams to be managed up and down the river,” he said. “If you have any shortages in those operations rooms, you risk compromising the entire river system.”
The Immigrant and Latinx Solidary Group, a Wenatchee civic group, believes agricultural workers and grocery store workers should have been included with the PUD and college, said Krista Herling, solidarity group co-chair. Those groups are scheduled to receive the vaccine in the next phase starting March 17.
The group understands the need to use vaccines before they expire, but it feels like Latino community members continue to receive unequal treatment, she said. “It’s just frustrating when we continue to see groups that are disproportionately affected not being prioritized,” Herling said.
State and local officials have known for a while which groups are in which phases, she said. They could have reached out at least a month ago to try and organize those populations to get ready for vaccination efforts, she added.
“I’m a teacher so I qualified last week, but I continue to have friends message me saying, ‘Oh, you can get on the waitlist here,’” Herling said. “So it just seems like if you have the right connections you can get a vaccine when you’re not eligible and that’s completely inequitable.”
Davies said it is never easy doing a mass vaccination program like this one, and wherever health officials can find efficiencies and reduce waste, that’s the goal. Officials are also working on reducing barriers to at-risk populations, including Latinos, by providing vaccination clinics through specific organizations including:
- Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ)
- Confluence Health
- Parque Padrinos
“The fair perception is always an issue when you’re doing something with a limited resource,” Davies said. “There comes a point where you try to make everybody happy, then nobody is happy.”
The health district wants to start vaccinating farmworkers and has been reaching out to the state, asking to start the process, he said. Workers in congregate housing face some of the biggest risks when it comes to COVID-19.
“We didn’t really have much input in what the phases were going to be,” Davies said. “That was, I think, decided partially with federal guidance and with the governor’s office as well.”