NCW — Following a statewide order prohibiting sit-down service at restaurants, Café Columbia moved to takeout service.
Owners Dan and Cathy Rodriguez cut their menu in half, offering items that used the same kind of ingredients, such as salads and sandwiches, to reduce preparation time and the amount of food that would go to waste. There was a limited number of baked goods available each day, along with coffee.
However, Cathy said, since their café runs on smaller purchases, it takes a large volume to keep the business viable. The takeout service only lasted about a week before they decided to close temporarily.
“We went from, on average, our transaction count was 200-300 a day to maybe 20,” Dan added. “It’s hard to sustain that. ... We had some questions around how ethical it was to have our employees in such a small space. We didn’t want a situation where they’d contract it or one of our customers. That was the other half of the equation.”
They froze what they could, like meat, and donated baked goods to the hospital and Lighthouse Christian Ministries. Employees took home eggs, dairy and produce, and some of the inventory went to other businesses at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee.
Items with a longer shelf life, like flour, remain in storage. They still have coffee and some other items that need to sell, and are trying to figure out how to go about that.
Dan said he hopes to reopen sometime in May but doubts business will totally get back to normal until the fall. They’re applying for funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and hope their 17 employees return to the café when they can.
Long-term, they’ll be pushing web- and app-based ordering and they’re also looking at freshening up their menu.
“As people become more comfortable, I think there’ll be a sort of desire for socializing when we’re done,” Cathy said. “We have a lot of regulars that would love to come and sit down and be with their friend or coworker and hang out. ... We miss being down here, being a part of the market family and the Wenatchee scene. We miss our regulars, and we look forward to serving them.”
Over the last couple of weeks, many other restaurants have closed temporarily after trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. Those include Atlas Fare, Badger Mountain Brewing, Bella Bistro, Lemolo Café and Deli, McGlinn’s Public House, SOUTH and The Wild Huckleberry.
Heidi Forchemer is president of Andreas Keller Restaurant, Mozart’s Steakhouse and The Gingerbread Factory in Leavenworth. Initially, all three businesses — which are in the same building — offered takeout, curbside and delivery services.
“We did have a little bit of business, but (Mozart’s is) known as a sort of experience restaurant — the service, the cocktails, the views of the park — so when guests couldn’t dine in, we just weren’t the first place they would order takeout food from,” Forchemer said. “I think we had to stop after one week. It was a tiny fraction of the amount of business that’s required to continue that.”
The same was true for Andreas Keller, she said, but The Gingerbread Factory is still offering pickup for baked goods, delivery in town and shipping.
“We have, thankfully, gotten a really wonderful response from our loyal customers around the nation who are putting in, just in the last few days, many orders,” she said. “We have a very small staff that is just continuing to produce those special orders.”
Whatever food couldn’t be frozen or dry stored was given to employees or to the hospital, Forchemer said.
She estimates there were about 65 employees between the three businesses and hopes they return.
Forchemer said she’s been through many changes, including the 2008 recession, but that this could have long-term effects on how people conduct business or socialize. However, she doesn’t believe those effects will be permanent.
“For a town like Leavenworth, and the European idea of dining, it’s all about being in a kind of crowded space with live music playing and sheltered from the elements and a cozy feeling,” she said. “I don’t know how that would translate to a to-go experience. You’d have a massive shift away from traditional dining to more of a takeout restaurant — food trucks, whatever — and that would change our culture permanently, for sure.”