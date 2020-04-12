SEATTLE — A month into social distancing, and with at least three more weeks to go, people hunkered down across Washington to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus are surely wondering: When is this going to end? And what comes next?
Health officials and epidemiologists are asking themselves the same questions.
"That's what a lot of us are working on now: What's the end game?" said Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, an infectious-disease specialist and modeler at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who advises the federal government on outbreaks. "What can we do short of keeping everything shut down for 18 months or longer until we have a vaccine?"
With hundreds of new cases still being reported statewide every day, the virus hasn't vanished — and it never will. Though an influential University of Washington model suggests deaths and hospitalizations may have peaked in the state, lifting restrictions too soon could cause cases to rebound to even higher levels than before, health officials warn.
But lockdowns can't go on indefinitely, either. President Donald Trump, who extended federal social distancing guidelines through April, is now pushing to restart businesses by early May.
Keeping the virus under control in the long term will require an ambitious strategy that one Seattle scientist calls "the Apollo program of our times."
The basic approach is no different than for any other epidemic: Identify those who become infected, as well as those who have been exposed, and isolate them. But that would mean a massive scale-up of testing and contact tracing, at a time when even nursing homes still can't get enough test kits and public health agencies are swamped.
Trevor Bedford, the Fred Hutch computational biologist who made the moonshot analogy, says what's needed is new technology, including simple home tests and the use of cellphone location data to alert people who may have been exposed. Some epidemiologists say it could even be necessary to impose intermittent lockdowns through the end of the year, to keep hospitals from being flooded with patients.
If the strategies work, they will buy time for the development of lifesaving treatments and a vaccine.
"People really do need to understand the sad truth here, related to the fact that we're not going to be able to stop this outbreak," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County. "We're trying to manage it, but people will continue to get sick. People will continue to get critically ill. People will continue to die."
Slowing the spread, but not stopping
Staying home to reduce the spread of the virus is a stopgap measure, aimed primarily at preventing hospitals from being overloaded so those who need lifesaving care can get it. And it seems to be working. Hospitalizations are not soaring in most places, and the trajectory of new cases is beginning to flatten out, at least in King County.
Even if the same number of people eventually become infected, social distancing will greatly reduce the death toll by spreading the cases out over a longer period of time and preserving hospital capacity, Duchin said.
Slowing the spread of the virus, however, also means that most people remain susceptible. Kathryn Peebles, an epidemiologist and disease modeler at the University of Washington, estimates social distancing prevented nearly 30,000 infections and 140 deaths in King and Snohomish counties through April 8. But her modeling also suggests only about 2% of people in the two-county area have been infected, and that infections are likely to surge when restrictions end.
"I fear we're just at the beginning of this epidemic," Peebles said.
It's possible the virus will fade with warm weather, like influenza. But a prestigious scientific panel advised against counting on that after reviewing the evidence at the request of the White House last week.
"Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed," they wrote.
Options for tracking, testing for exposure
Identifying and isolating newly infected people will be critical, so testing capacity needs to be vastly expanded, along with a system to notify people who have crossed paths with them. Those are the classic tools of the epidemiological trade, but the system quickly collapsed under the onslaught of coronavirus cases. Lack of testing left officials blind to the true extent of the outbreak, and they still don't have a good handle on it.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NPR on Friday that the federal government hopes to deploy an army of workers to help with what he described as an aggressive "block and tackle" strategy.
The growing realization that infected people with no symptoms can spread the disease makes it even harder to know who should be tested, and means many people may have to be tested multiple times.
The high-tech alternative Bedford and others are advocating would streamline the process and move it online.
"I hope we can solve this thing by doing the traditional shoe-leather epidemiology of case finding and isolation, but at scale, using modern technology," he wrote in a series of tweets.
Dozen of new, quicker tests are already under development or coming onto the market. The best approach would involve testing at home, Bedford said. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is seeking federal approval for home delivery of nasal swabs that would be sent back to a central lab for processing.
The next step would be the use of digital tracking, via cellphone data, to almost instantaneously alert people who were exposed to someone newly diagnosed as positive. Digital tracking was a powerful tool in controlling the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in China, South Korea and other Asian nations — but at a cost to privacy many Americans would never tolerate.
In South Korea, where 5% of the population was tested, cellphone alerts about potential exposures were often uncomfortably detailed, including age and gender of the infected person. In Taiwan, anyone who tested positive was required to download a phone app monitored by health officials to ensure compliance with quarantine — and the country never had to close businesses or order people to stay home, said Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University.
"That detailed tracking of every single case is the reason people in Taiwan feel safe to go to bars or restaurants," Chi said.