LAKE WENATCHEE — Wildflour Restaurant, near Kahler Glen Golf Course, served corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day this year.
In any other year, that wouldn’t come as a surprise. In 2020, that was the first day of the state-mandated closure of restaurants and other gathering places needed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
By then, owners Ben Herreid and Spencer Meline already had been talking about how they might help others in the community — especially families — impacted by the statewide school closure that also started that day.
“One of our regulars had stopped in at the restaurant and asked if he could do something with our help for folks that were most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis,” Herreid said. “That conversation led us to the meal kit idea.”
The “kits” were a full takeaway meal for families of up to four who were invited to stop by the restaurant and pick up the food, free of charge.
When the governor issued the shutdown of dine-in restaurant operations, Wildflour’s owners decided to keep going with the meal kits, preparing them for giveaway on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
At first, it was an attempt to work through the perishable food to keep anything from going to waste, Herreid said. They provided meals to about 600 people the first week.
“Since then we’ve continued to receive donations from the community. Many of the people who have picked up meals have paid it forward and others have independently reached out to us,” he said.
The second week, volunteers with the Lake Wenatchee Volunteer Firefighter’s Association offered to help distribute the meal kits from the fire station in Plain, next to the Beaver Valley School.
“This has been a great help to us so we can focus on making the meals,” Herreid said, which are prepared by the owners along with their staff — Danny, Colin, Brian and Derek — who have donated their time.
“We’ve had a lot of people reach out wanting to volunteer, but to maintain safety and social distancing we’ve limited it to this small crew,” Herreid said.
Others have gotten into the act, though. Food donations have come from food purveyors and other restaurants.
“Our friends who are in the commercial fishing business donated wild Alaskan salmon for a meal, which was awesome,” Herreid said.
The menu that day was: wild Alaskan sockeye with chipotle aioli, roasted asparagus and roasted garlic and thyme Yukon mash.
“There has been an overwhelming positive response,” Herreid said. “We’re able not only to distribute the meals to the general community at the fire station, but have also been able to feed the staff of our local nursing home and the ER staff of our hospital. This crisis impacts everyone. Many of the people who receive the meals are hurting financially and really need access to a nutritious meal. Others are just overwhelmed and looking for a little normalcy and comfort. Those folks who are in better shape financially have been able to pick up a meal and then pay it forward, allowing us to continue doing this work,” he said.
The restaurant has added a link on the website wildflourleavenworth.com for those who would like to contribute.