WENATCHEE — One local restaurant owner says his business can no longer bear the cost of staying closed.
Kevin Smith, owner of The Windmill Restaurant on North Wenatchee Avenue, said he will re-open on May 27, five days before Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is set to expire. The state’s plan is to move to Phase 2 at that point, which eases some restrictions, but not all.
Phase 2 would only allow restaurants to reopen at 50% customer capacity. Some restaurants have stayed open and provided takeout or delivery service during the quarantine.
Smith said in order to stay in business and pay his bills, he needs to reopen. He said he hopes other businesses will also reopen on May 27 in solidarity with him.
‘I think it is unfair,” he said. “Like I said, our bills have not stopped. The governor is still getting his check. We aren’t.”
Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said Tuesday he didn’t know anything about The Windmill's plan to reopen, but would look into it. But it doesn’t sound consistent with Inslee’s orders, Kling said.
The restaurant has already filled its reservations for May 27, Smith said. It is reducing the number of tables to eight and spreading them farther apart to give customers 6 feet of distance.
“Bottom line is it is all about the customer safety,” he said. “We’re all adults. If you’re not feeling good, don’t come in.”
The restaurant will also be checking employee temperatures when they come to work, Smith said. They already wear gloves when working so that will continue, but they likely won’t wear masks.
“If I put my wait staff out here and they’re waiting on people who aren’t wearing masks what is that saying?” he asked. “We’re going to protect ourselves but we’re not worried about you?”
They will also be moving away from any kind of bottles for their sauces, Smith said. Instead, they will switch to one-use packages for all sauces and throw-away menus.
The number of menu items will be reduced, he said. One challenge his business will face is the cost of some products, like meat and dairy, which have increased during the pandemic.
“So I can’t pass that along,” Smith said. “So I’m going to do what I can to keep my prices where they’re at for my customer.”
He doesn’t know if anyone will attempt to shut him down, but if they do, large box stores should also be shutdown, he said. It is about equity and it isn’t fair that small businesses should be forced to go bankrupt while larger companies benefit from the closure, he said.
“Fair is fair; we’re all small businesses here and we have a right to be open,” Smith said.