WENATCHEE — The holy water font at St. Joseph Catholic Church is empty. Hymnal books once prominent in pew racks are gone.
Beside the font sits a bottle of hand sanitizer. The hymnals were removed as part of strict sanitation measures: Everything that can be touched and passed from one parish to another was removed. No more than 30 people are allowed in the church at once. The sick are asked not to come inside.
This is a church during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The main purpose for us is the common good and the health of the common people so this is the right thing to do,” said Fr. Osmar Aguirre on Saturday.
On Friday, in accordance with an order from Gov. Jay Inslee that banned gatherings of 250 or more, the Diocese of Yakima canceled celebrations of Mass at its churches indefinitely. A combined 2,000 visit St. Joseph’s for Mass on weekends.
“This is a really historic cancellation for us here for the Catholic Church,” Aguirre said. “It’s pretty rare. Even in the midst of war sometimes we still get together but this virus is a silent agent that spreads so quickly we just don’t have a choice.”
Statistics vary in terms of the virus’ toll.
As of Sunday, the World Health Organization estimates there are 153,517 confirmed cases and 5,735 deaths from COVID-19. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University puts the figures at more than 162,600 cases and more than 6,000 deaths. Sixty-two have died in the U.S., 40 in Washington alone.
On Sunday, the Yakima diocese announced one of its own pastors, Rev. Alejandro "Alex" Trejo, of Our Lady of the Desert Parish in Mattawa, tested positive for the virus.
At St. Joseph, normal church functions have come to a halt. Funeral services will continue but with limited attendance. Weddings are more or less out of the question. All other gatherings are canceled.
“We just don’t want to put ourselves in any compromising positions,” Aguirre said.
Churches throughout the area have issued similar cancellations. Grace City Church hosted video services online Sunday. So did Sage Hills Church.
St. Joseph is still figuring how it might be able to perform a similar service.
Jason Eastman was one of a dozen people at confession Saturday afternoon, including his wife Kristin and their three children.
“From somebody that comes to Mass regularly, it’s important to keep receiving the communion regularly,” Eastman said.
He and other parishioners are working to find a way to gather, physically or virtually.
Aguirre called this a time to be like history’s first Christians who met in their homes and prayed in small groups.
“Now more than ever we need to concentrate on hope because we believe in the God of hope so this should not be the end. It will not be the end,” Aguirre said. He addedg, “Now is the time to pray and be the way the church was in the very beginning.”
Aguirre and a collection of local pastors met Saturday at the home of Grace City pastor Josh McPherson, along with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and Assistant Superintendent of the Wenatchee School District Mark Helm to discuss challenges present by the virus and its effects on the community.
In speaking with his church members, Aguirre has heard worry and fear — common in times of uncertainty, he said. He believes he and his colleagues in faith can ease the tension.
“Love can never be paralyzed and we have to remind the people that this is not the end, that God is with us and that God will help us go through all this and be victorious in the end,” Aguirre said.
He’s optimistic the tide will turn.
“We have been in worse times in the past, this is not the worst time for humanity,” Aguirre said. “But this will bring us together. It will bring us closer, I think. It will help us focus more on what we should be about as family and community in general.”
Though his church won't bustle for the immediate future as it had recently, Aguirre and his staff will be of service, hosting private communion or anointing the sick.
"We still have a lot to do," Aguirre said.