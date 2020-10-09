WENATCHEE — A Chelan County woman in her 50s has died died from COVID-19.
It is the 18th death in Chelan County since the pandemic started in March, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release on Thursday.
Seven people have died from COVID-19 in Douglas County.
The rate of COVID-19 positives cases has been on the decline in Chelan and Douglas counties, but encountered a small uptick this week, according to a health district news release.
The county was at 114.4 positive tests per 100,000 over a two week period at the end of Sept. 30. It is now up to 136.8 people per 100,000.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan requires communities to reach 25 per 100,000 in order to move to the next phase.