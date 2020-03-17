WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College’s Wenatchee and Omak campuses will be closed to students and the public from Wednesday through Friday, a decision made following news of two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chelan County.
Both campuses will reopen Monday.
The residence halls will remain open and, though the college is open to employees, they are being encouraged to work with supervisors to begin working remotely whenever possible.
Tuition and registration deadlines for spring quarter have been moved from March 23 to March 26. Students can still register for classes and pay tuition online during the closure and throughout spring break. They are also able to contact WVC employees via phone or email.
Spring quarter will start April 13 – a week later than scheduled — with most classes moving online for spring quarter. The exceptions are allied health and professional technology programs (such as automotive technology, welding, machining and others) that require access to specific technology and equipment.
Social distancing in groups of 10 or less will be implemented, by CDC recommendations.
For information go to wvc.edu/publichealth.