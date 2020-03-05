WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College’s custodial staff went into high gear Monday after hearing a Wenatchee Valley College student was being tested for the coronavirus.
Health officials did not recommend closing the campus. (And test results from the student came back negative Friday.) As a precaution, though, the WVC facilities department cleared the campus overnight Monday, following best practices for sanitization to prevent the spread of the illness.
The Wenatchee World asked WVC spokewoman Libby Siebens about what that entailed and how they pulled it off.
Wenatchee World: Who did the cleaning?
Libby Siebens: Our normal custodial staff was responsible for the cleaning and sanitization of campus.
WW: How did you find out the need and what were you told?
Siebens: When the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) contacted us about a student being tested for COVID-19, we consulted with CDHD and visited the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites to plan our next steps. The DOH and CDC recommend “routine environmental cleaning,” including:
Routinely cleaning all frequently touched surfaces, such as workstations, countertops, handrails and doorknobs. Use the cleaning agents that are usually used in these areas and follow the directions on the label.
Cleaning and maintaining sports equipment and facilities on a regular basis.
Our custodial staff and the staff at our facilities like the Student Rec Center already follow these protocols. However, our Director of Facilities and Operations Rich Peters and our Nursing Programs Administrator Dr. Kristen Hosey met with our custodial team to review these instructions and answer any questions they had.
WW: How did you decide where to clean?
Siebens: As the DOH states, we focused on high-traffic, frequently-touched areas. Our custodians focused their efforts on sanitizing areas with large numbers of students, including classrooms, computer equipment, labs and common areas. Door knobs, solid surfaces, handrails, etc. were all targeted. In addition, our IT department has doubled down on sanitizing computer workstations and labs, particularly those shared by many people. This involves cleaning keyboards and mice to prevent the spread of illness.
WW: How many employees did you have to call in to pull it off?
Siebens: Our custodial team on any given day consists of 10 people on the Wenatchee campus.
WW: Did staff take any extra precautions in the cleaning?
Siebens: We always encourage our custodians to practice safety when cleaning. This can mean wearing masks and gloves, if applicable. We have reiterated this over the past week to ensure they are doing what they need to do to be safe.
Our employees’ health is very important to us. In addition to washing their hands, employees are encouraged to wipe down their work stations, including their desks, keyboards, phones and doorknobs.
WW: How is this different from the normal cleaning routine?
Siebens: It’s very similar. Our staff already follow best practices and use anti-viral cleaners on a regular basis. As a school and community hub, our staff always have a heightened awareness of communicable illnesses. We already regularly work to prevent the spread of the common cold and flu, so this protocol mirrored that very closely.
WW: Are other cleaning protocols in place now?
Siebens: The biggest change to how we clean campus normally is time management. Our Director of Facilities made it clear to his team that sanitization and wiping down frequently-touched surfaces like counters and phones should be prioritized over less pressing tasks, like vacuuming for example.
In the event that we need additional help for deep cleaning in the future, our facilities department is exploring third party options.
We were also notified today (Thursday) that the Student Rec Center will be closed on Saturday, March 7, due to an unplanned change in scheduling. They’re using this closure as an opportunity to deep clean the facility and equipment to ensure a safe and clean facility.