WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has fewer students this spring than last, but officials say the number is better than expected in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WVC’s all-online enrollment figures as of Monday, the start of spring quarter’s third week, were 4.3% below spring quarter 2019 and Running Start numbers were 10% down from last spring.
“These declines are slightly more than those experienced last fall quarter,” said WVC spokeswoman Libby Siebens. “Overall, the decline is much better than expected, as initial thoughts on COVID-19 enrollments were that spring quarter could be down as much as 10%.”
Most of the enrollment drop is in laboratory and technical education classes, she said.
“We did not cancel any classes due to COVID-19. However, most classes were changed due to the move to all online for spring quarter,” she said.
WVC was addressing budget shortfalls from enrollment declines before COVID-19 hit, implementing a mix of unpaid leave and layoffs to narrow what was a $1 million budget gap last fall. At the time, those measures were expected to bring the budget into line.
Siebens said guidance from the state Office of Financial Management — which is projecting declines in state revenue from sales tax and B&O taxes among others — is to plan for budget declines in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“A specific number has not been given, but WVC is in the beginning stages of planning for several possible budget scenarios,” she said.
WVC did receive $2.4 million from the federal CARES Act. Half of that, $1.2 million, is being distributed directly to students in the form of grants.
“We did receive the funds for students on Tuesday,” Siebens said. “As far as the other half, we are still waiting on recommendations and guidelines from the Department of Education. WVC hopes to use the funding toward necessary investments that were required to maintain operations during the COVID-19 response, but what that will look like is still uncertain.”
WVC President Jim Richardson said it’s difficult to know what to expect on both the enrollment and budget fronts.
“While we are ready and willing to offer education on- or offline, the uncertainty over whether summer or fall classes will take place on campus puts students in a difficult position,” he said. “We also understand that the effects of this pandemic are far-reaching, and our students are facing difficult choices about how to juggle work, health, family and more, along with their educations. We may see students who must put their educations on the backburner while they tend to more immediate needs. We may also see students who require education and retraining to re-enter the workforce — hopefully in a better position than they were before they left it.”
Richardson said they are trying to plan for all occasions.
“We know that state funding will be impacted by the pandemic’s effects on our local economy, but we can’t know for sure to what extent those impacts will trickle down to us,” he said. “We are preparing for a variety of different scenarios, and possible budget cuts of multiple sizes. We will continue to monitor information coming from the state level.”
The focus will remain on WVC’s mission, he said.
“Regardless of how the pandemic unfolds or what regulations are in place, Wenatchee Valley College will continue to offer high-quality instruction to North Central Washington — whether that is online or in-person.”