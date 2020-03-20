WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College’s two campuses — Wenatchee and Omak — will reopen to the public March 30 at the earliest.
WVC officials announced the extended closure Friday, on what had been the last day of a closure announced Tuesday as a prevention against the spread of COVID-19. The three-day closure covered the last days of winter quarter. Finals slated during that time were either moved online or other arrangements were made for students to conclude the quarter.
During the closure, employees do have access, but students and members of the general public do not. Employees and supervisors are working remotely whenever possible. Those who remain on campus are being asked to use social distancing — staying 6 feet apart. The residence hall will remain open.
The college previously announced a one-week delay to the start of spring quarter to give staff time to figure out how to provide online instruction. The quarter now starts April 13 rather than April 6, though some allied health students will start clinical rotations earlier.
Instructors are expected to spend the week of April 6 finalizing preparations for providing instruction remotely. Resources will also be made available to students who need help sorting out technology and online learning tools.
Classes that can’t be moved entirely online — the professional technical programs, allied health and those requiring lab work or other specialized needs — will comply with the health district directives — groups of 10 or less and using social distancing, the press release states.
As many of the basic student services as possible already have moved online.
Here are some of the services and schedule changes announced so far:
- Tuition and registration deadlines for spring quarter April 2, rather than March 23. Students can register and pay tuition online during the closure and throughout spring break. WVC employees also are available by phone or email.
- Financial aid distribution for spring quarter is expected to move forward. For information call 682-6810 or email financialaid@wvc.edu.
- For textbook return or ordering go to wvc.bncollege.com or call the WVC bookstore manager at 682-6535.
- Winter quarter library holds are being removed so students can register and receive transcripts.
- Educational planners and career center staff are available for remote appointments. Students can call 682-6830 to schedule a phone or Zoom videoconference appointment.
- Counselors are available to students, staff and faculty via phone, emails and Zoom appointments. Call 682-6850 or go to wvc.edu/counseling.
- Students who need help with food or finances can email counselors bsanchez@wvc.edu or rpoortinga@wvc.edu to see what assistance may be available.
WVC has set up an information page at wvc.edu/PublicHealth.