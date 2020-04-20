WENATCHEE — Preparing 150 meals a week for Central Washington Hospital workers is Linda Brown’s way of paying it forward during the COVID-19 crisis.
Brown, owner of From Scratch By Us, started a five-year contract in September to run Wenatchee Valley College’s cafeteria and on-campus catering service. She had just stocked up on supplies when concerns about the spread of the coronavirus first closed the campus. Statewide closures of schools, restaurants and other businesses soon followed.
Rather than serving 300 students, instructors and staff at the Van Tassell Center a day, plus preparing 800 lunches and dinners for expected groups on campus, Brown found herself with supplies on hand and no idea what might come next.
“We figured we might as well start using the food,” she said. “And I was missing cooking after the first couple of weeks.”
As the daughter of health care workers — her mom, now 80, is a retired ICU nurse, and her dad still works in quality control at a hospital in the San Francisco Bay Area — she could relate to the stress health care workers are facing and wanted to do something to help.
“They’re working long hours and their families are home. Providing breakfast, lunch or dinner is one less thing they have to worry about,” she said.
Once she cleared the project with the college — making sure accessing the kitchen would be allowed during the shutdown — she called the hospital. The plan developed from there.
“They asked if I could do all three shifts, so it could get spread around,” she said.
Brown and her sister, Brenda Kee, who works for Brown as the WVC cafe manager, are in their fourth week preparing and delivering 50 breakfasts, 50 lunches and 50 dinners that are distributed each Thursday to facilities, maintenance and security crews, doctors and nurses.
Both are volunteering their time, using a mix of supplies already in the freezer and adding fresh produce as needed. Brown estimates she is spending about $170 a week out-of-pocket on the effort.
Breakfast is delivered at 6 a.m. Lunch and dinner are delivered before noon. Lunches are packed individually, but the dinners are delivered in larger containers. The hospital kitchen staff blast-chills the food and reheats and plates it, which saves time for Brown and reduces container costs.
WVC Security Manager Maria Agnew also is pitching in for the cause, spending her lunch hour helping deliver the prepared meals.
Brown said the first week she wrote notes on the lunch boxes, which got some reaction, so she has continued.
“I write whatever comes off the top of my head,” she said. “They’re words of encouragement — ‘You’re our hero,’ ‘We appreciate you,’ ‘You’re in our thoughts.’ It’s sort of like a fortune cookie. I want to make people smile. I’d love to get some little kids involved, drawing pictures or writing a note to deliver with the lunches, but I haven’t figured that out yet. It would make it more special.”
She has received email thank yous and photos of hospital workers holding the meals and giving the thumbs up, she said.
Brown said she plans on continuing providing the meals as long as there is a need.
“I just feel what goes around comes around,” she said. “Good things have happened to me and doors have opened. It just feels like this is what people should be doing."