WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students in need will have access to some extra help with housing, food, basic needs, technology and childcare.
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation recently received a $19,268 grant from the Washington State Student and Youth Homelessness COVID-19 Response Fund, which will be used to address the changing needs of WVC students as a result of the pandemic.
“Though WVC received significant federal funds, there is a large population of students that were ineligible. Through the Response Fund’s support, we are able to serve more WVC students equitably and inclusively,” said WVC Foundation Executive Director Rachel Evey.
WVC distributed $1.2 million in CARES Act funds in late April and early May to more than 900 students. Many used the money to help pay for unexpected expenses needed as the educational program shifted online and to cover rent and other expenses for those who lost income because of the shutdowns.
Students who weren’t eligible for the federal funds included DACA and undocumented students, those enrolled only in adult basic education or English as a Second Language classes, Running Start and international students.
Distribution of the Student and Youth Homlessness COVID-19 Response Funds can be done as the foundation sees fit. The fund is a partnership between Building Changes and the Raikes Foundation. Funds for the Building Changes program come from nonprofits, businesses, community and individual donors.
The funds, Evey said, will be distributed through the foundation’s Knights Care Fund, a long-established emergency assistance program that partners with the WVC counseling department. Through this partnership, students not only receive emergency assistance but also receive information about other local resources.
“Our intention is to support students that were ineligible or unable to receive the CARES Act funding,” Evey said. “All students in need of help have access to the Knights Care Fund. Based on average Knights Care Fund awards in the past, we hope to support 20 students with this grant.”
The Wenatchee School District in late April also received a $20,000 award from Washington State Student and Youth Homelessness COVID-19 Response Fund.
“The funds will be used to support homeless and unaccompanied youth with rent assistance, food, toiletries, and other necessities,” said Diana Haglund, the district spokeswoman. “Suzanne Stanton, WSD’s McKinney-Vento and Foster Liasion reports that the grant was easy to apply for with few funding restrictions, which during a time of crisis helps meet the needs of our students quickly.”