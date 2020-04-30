WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College might look abandoned this spring. The fountain is dry, the pathways are wide open and parking spaces abound.
Instruction and learning, though, continue — online.
“We did not cancel any classes due to COVID-19. However, most classes were changed due to the move to all online for spring quarter,” WVC spokeswoman Libby Siebens said.
That’s easier said than done.
Administrators, faculty, staff and students have been in a whirlwind figuring out new systems since COVID-19 concerns closed the campus March 16 — one day shy of the last day of winter quarter instruction — and cancelled the traditional finals week. Many instructors scrambled to offer online finals. Others postponed or rescheduled. Some issued grades based on work completed before the closure.
Moving forward, the challenge was how to put all the spring quarter classes online.
The scheduled April 6 start to spring quarter was postponed until April 13 to give instructors time to figure out logistics, starting with extensive technology training.
They spent the week learning how to convert classes to an online format, creating modules, discussions and quizzes, video recording and lecture capture. They set up virtual office hours and started a faculty mentor program that allowed experts to help those new to teaching in an all-online environment.
Setting up the Zoom videoconferencing technology, used for classes and meetings by the community and technical college system, came with some extra security concerns.
“Virtual waiting rooms were put in place so no one can enter a Zoom conference without being granted access. It is more secure than a password alone, since passwords may be shared via email, text and social media,” Siebens said.
WVC also began using a chat bot on its website.
“If users don’t find the subject they are looking for, we now offer live chat with WVC employees,” she said. “All these resources have helped provide information quickly and improved interactions with current and potential students during this time.”
The technical education and laboratory classes that require specialty tools, equipment and software required some extra creativity to get online, Siebens said.
- Nursing is using virtual simulation software to teach complex patient health scenarios.
- Machining is using at-home kits for students. They established safety guidelines for curbside pickup and drop off so classwork can be completed.
- Environmental Systems and Refrigeration Technology/HVAC is using virtual tools, simulations and an interactive white board for classwork.
- Welding created training videos on Canvas, WVC’s online learning system. Students engage in observation and cardboard templating of designs and techniques.
The hope is if some restrictions are lifted in the coming months, students could still get some hands-on experience, but that will have to wait for now.
Instructors also are looking at alternative ways to engage students and the community without being face-to-face, Siebens said.
“Graphic design students typically present a show in the MAC Gallery at the end of each year to showcase their two-year portfolio of work. Since a public show is unlikely, they are considering a virtual show and activities,” she said.
One of the concerns with all the changes and the crisis is how students and staff are coping.
“We solicit feedback from students on social media on a weekly or twice weekly basis,” Siebens said. “We hear that some struggle with technology and internet issues, especially in the first two weeks of the quarter. Many miss regular face-to-face interaction. Others love getting to engage with peers and instructors online and are looking to finish the quarter strong.”
Some also are focusing on the bright spots.
“Many have shared they love saving on gas and not having to worry about finding a parking spot on campus,” Siebens said.