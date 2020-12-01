WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College is keeping most of its spring quarter classes online due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
All lecture classes will stay online and “a small number of approved hands-on classes” will meet in person following safety protocols, according to a WVC news release.
The Wenatchee and Omak campuses will remain closed to the public until otherwise advised by the governor’s office or the Chelan-Douglas and Okanogan County health districts.
The college moved its instruction online in March, at the end of winter quarter, with hopes of reopening at first in a few weeks. Instructors and students found themselves switching gears to plan for an all online spring quarter, then summer, fall and winter quarters.
Visitors to the campuses are asked to wear a face covering, social distance and stay home if they are sick. The residence hall will stay open in a limited capacity.
For details, go to wvc.edu.