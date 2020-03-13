WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College’s campuses will remain open, but classes will be conducted online through the end of the year and all on-campus events involving more than 20 people are suspended.
That includes all athletic events, community facility use and other large-group gatherings.
The change was announced Friday following Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which included closing all K-12 schools in the state for six weeks.
WVC President Jim Richardson sent an announcement to WVC campuses and partners announcing the changes.
“To limit exposure and maximize social distancing, WVC instruction will be moved online through the remainder of the current academic year wherever possible including classes, advising, and student support to maintain instruction and service to help our students graduate on time,” he wrote.
“Computer labs, the library, labs and other services will configure to maximize social distancing and gather fewer than 20 people at a time, based upon guidance of state and local departments of health.”
WVC instructors on both campuses are being asked to prepare for online finals, which are slated to start Wednesday. Winter quarter ends Friday.
Spring quarter will start a week late — on April 13. Instructors will spend the week of April 6 preparing for remote instruction, according to Richardson’s statement.
Some programs, like automotive technology and welding, require in-person access to work labs and equipment. These programs will be allowed to meet on campus, but social distancing — staying 6 feet apart — and sanitization precautions will be taken to limit how many students are in the room at a time and to ensure good hygiene. In addition, clinical visits for allied health students, including nursing, will continue as scheduled until further notice.
“This is in accordance with the governor’s announcement, where he acknowledged that some programs could not be moved entirely online,” according to a WVC press release.