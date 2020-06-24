WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College is not currently considering layoffs or salary cuts, though employees can volunteer for unpaid days.
That option has been offered in light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive last week for agencies under his authority to begin furloughs for most state employees. He also ordered those agencies to cancel a scheduled 3% general wage increase for many general government employees.
Inslee’s directive came the same day as a state revenue forecast projecting an $8.8 billion drop in tax collections over the next three years due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
Higher education institutions do not fall under the governor’s authority, but he is asking them to take similar measures.
“Right now we’re not looking at more layoffs,” WVC President Jim Richardson said in an interview Wednesday. “In (executive) cabinet we’ve done worst-case scenarios going into this. At this point, even what we see as worst-case scenario probably doesn’t include layoffs. I won’t guarantee that. I can’t, obviously, because I don’t know what the Legislature’s going to do.”
Exempt employees will not receive the 3% increase, which was to go into effect July 1. Union-represented and non-represented classified employees are still eligible for that raise.
However, Richardson said the faculty union voted Tuesday not to take it pending a special legislative session. A special session has not yet been called, but there have been talks of it happening in August or September.
Teachers’ regular salaries are safe as they are based on contracts that were recently negotiated, Richardson said, and the college isn’t looking at cutting other employees’ salaries either.
Under the governor’s order, furloughs would start no later than June 28 and require employees to take one unpaid day per week through July 25. After that, they’d take one furlough day per month at least through the fall.
Libby Siebens, the college’s executive director of community relations, said WVC will participate in the Employment Security Department’s SharedWork program, which would pay partial unemployment benefits to those working reduced hours. The program will start at WVC next week.
The voluntary furloughs would be between 10% and 50% of the employees’ weekly hours and would require supervisor approval due to workload and department needs, Siebens said.
WVC had already laid off 21 employees early this year in response to a $1 million gap in the operating budget caused by a 2.1% drop in fall enrollment. Most of the full-time classified and administrative staff were also required to take 10 days of unpaid leave.
Richardson said it looks like those measures will help prevent additional layoffs. WVC is also not looking at reducing educational programs or services, he said, and tuition raises would be up to the Legislature and not the college.
Siebens said the budget for part-time, hourly positions is being reduced by 75% to 90%. The travel budget is being reduced by 50%, and the goods and services budget, which goes toward things like supplies, is being cut by 10%.
“The current hiring freeze will be maintained in the year ahead,” she said. “Any replacement of positions deemed critical will be discussed at cabinet.”
Richardson said colleges manage their own budgets, though the Board of Community and Technical Colleges manages the state allocation for those institutions. Enrollment is just one factor considered when making budget decisions, he said.
“We’re hoping, obviously, that enrollment goes up,” he said. “That would be the best thing for WVC because we have been going down on enrollment and, obviously, what we’re doing right now has hurt also. We’re looking at fall and hoping that goes up.”
But with many students weighing their options given the COVID-19 crisis and the educational changes that have come with it, like virtual learning, that may not happen.
WVC has been using marketing and social media, as well as talking with the workforce community, to try to recruit students. Richardson said he hopes to attract people looking to make a career change and those who would rather attend college locally amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our people have navigated really choppy waters over the last year between the budget cuts and what happened then, and then COVID and what they did to get us all totally online,” Richardson said. “It just shows how resilient they are and just how much they care about our students, to make sure that our students get what they need.”