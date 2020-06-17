WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson will meet Friday with the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges and other college presidents following Gov. Jay Inslee’s call for state pay raise cancellations and furloughs.
Inslee on Wednesday directed agencies under his authority to cancel scheduled a 3% general wage increase for many general government employees and begin furloughs for most state employees. The order resulted from a state revenue shortfall due to COVID-19.
Higher education institutions do not fall under the governor’s authority, though he is asking them to take similar measures.
Further details as they relate to WVC were not available Wednesday.
The college had already laid off 21 employees early this year in response to a $1 million gap in the operating budget caused by a 2.1% drop in fall enrollment. Most of the full-time classified and administrative staff were also required to take 10 days of unpaid leave.