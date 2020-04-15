WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College expects to receive $2.4 million this week in COVID-19 relief funding.
Half the funding, $1.2 million, will be used for student emergency aid in the form of emergency cash grants to students; the remainder will go to the college, the college said Wednesday in a news release. Funds may only be used on coronavirus-related expenses, including lost revenue.
The college intends to create its own system for distributing the funds.
“We want to prioritize students with the greatest need and get them help right away,” said WVC President Jim Richardson, “but at the same time we want to ensure that these funds are distributed widely to benefit as many students as possible.”
Among other expenses, the money can be used to help with tuition, fees, books, technology needs, course materials, food, housing, gas, unexpected auto repairs, day care.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARE Act, which was passed by Congress on March 27. Funds must be spent within one year of allocation.
Students who are experiencing financial hardship may qualify for emergency aid. To learn more visit wvc.edu/counseling.
WVC's spring quarter started Monday, with most classes and services moved online.