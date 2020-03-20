Wenatchee — Like other colleges around the state and nation, Wenatchee Valley College spring athletes are dealing with the cancellation of their season. In the case of the Knights, that is women’s softball and men’s baseball.
Wenatchee Valley College Athletic Director Kyle Vierck said the challenge now is figuring out how to the keep the students supported and engaged through spring quarter.
“We have all the same considerations with regards to eligibility and student services support, making sure they are healthy and progressing academically, which is our first mission always,” Vierck said. “That’s been the focus of what we are doing now. We’re hopeful that at some point we’ll be able to get back out onto the field with some sense that things are normal for student athletes.”
Vierck said they are playing it by ear at the college, relying on the Governor’s declaration that April 24 might be the date for a return to face to face instruction. This has been their guideline.
With regards to practice, Vierck said they are not doing any practices at all. The campus is closed for now. He’s hopeful that once they come back from spring break, they can restart classes.
“At the moment, April 24 is probably our earliest chance to provide face to face instruction, only if that gets lifted at that point,” vierck said. “In the meantime, we are going to allow them to do some one-on-one type of work with social distancing appropriately. The caveat is making sure we’re in groups less than four if they want to do any type of skill work. It won’t be coach-directed.”
Vierck said they hope athletes can maintain some sense of normalcy and find things that keep them sane and working toward their goals. These student athletes have poured years of time and effort into this.
Their families have invested a large amount of money for their development over the years to have the opportunity to showcase their work in college, he said. So this is heartbreaking for them.
“It’s been a difficult thing to deliver but I know the college has made sound decisions regards to the health of the student athletes. I’m proud of the NWAC (Northwest Athletic Conference) making the challenging decision that it did. The NWAC fought really hard to make the basketball tournament come off, to the tune of reshuffling and rescheduling everything,” Vierck said. “I really have to tip my cap to the college and the NWAC for the sound judgement for how we are going to protect our students, coaches and the fans.”
Mark Edmontson is the new fastpitch softball coach at WVC. The Knights started official practice on Jan. 15. They started play on Feb. 29 with four games at Richland. They went 3-1 so we’re looking pretty good.
WVC was scheduled to go to Lacey for five games, but that was canceled due coronavirus concerns.
“We were supposed to be on the road Friday for Blue Mountain and Saturday at Treasure Valley. The season had not been canceled at that point. Because the virus, Treasure Valley shut down. Blue Mountain was entertaining the idea of playing but the weather was turning bad. We canceled that,” Edmonton said. “Then, we came back to find out the season was canceled.”
Edmonton said the ladies took the news hard.
Like the NCAA, community college athletes can have another year of eligibility but for the Knight sophomores, that probably won’t keep them in Wenatchee.
“We have a freshman done with her AA at the end of the spring quarter and all of our sophomores will have their degrees,” Edmonton said. “There is very little chance they would come back and play beyond their AA degrees. They would just transfer to the university and have three years of eligibility there.”
The softball program is pretty much shutdown, Edmonton said. Kids can’t even go to campus for finals. The finals that can be done in person are the lab requirements. Everything else has been moved online.
So right now, the players can’t even get together to practice or workout.
“We have to follow the guidelines of every other state agency as far as, we can’t gather and have groups of more than 10. We have to work our social distance, so six feet between everyone,” Edmonton said. “There’s no current plan to workout. When the campus opens, we’ll have some individual and small group workouts for the players that remain on campus.”
The WVC baseball team was 0-4 when the season ended. Other teams in the NWAC had played as many as 12 games.