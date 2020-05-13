WENATCHEE — The $1.2 million that Wenatchee Valley College received in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for distribution directly to students is spent — or will be once all 930 applications have been processed.
Students were invited to apply for funding starting April 24. In the first three days, more than 400 applications were submitted. As of Monday, two weeks later, WVC had processed 480 of the 930 applications received. Each student, on average, received $1,387, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The student CARES Act funding provides direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Students were using the funds to help cover unexpected technology expenses — for those who had to purchase a computer or laptop for the now all-online classes — and to help cover rent and other expenses for those who lost income because of the shutdown.
“The sheer volume of applications we’ve seen in just two weeks speaks to the need for this assistance,” Vice President of Student Services Chio Flores said. “Our students have been widely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we consider it our responsibility to help them in whatever way we can.”
Students whose applications are still in process can expect to receive funding in the next two weeks. Those with questions can email caresfund@wvc.edu.
WVC also has emergency support and resources available, including counseling, referrals to community resources and curbside pickup for supplies from food banks on both the Omak and Wenatchee campuses. For details, contact Bertha Sanchez, bsanchez@wvc.edu, and Ryan Poortinga, rpoortinga@wvc.edu.
In addition to student emergency aid, WVC also will receive $1.2 million in CARES Act funding to support college operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were approved by Congress on March 27.