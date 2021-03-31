WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony and nurses pinnings virtually, for the second year in a row.
The decision, announced Wednesday, was made in collaboration with college administrators, student services staff and student government.
“We understand that this news may be disappointing for our graduates and their families and we know the hard work and dedication our students have put in to completing their degrees,” said Erin Tofte, WVC associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion. “However, we feel an obligation to our students, employees and community at large to make the safest choice we can.”
Students will be invited to submit photos and videos which will be shared during the live-stream ceremony, the same as last year. Graduates will receive instructions on how to submit their materials to be part of the ceremony. The deadline to apply for graduation is May 3.
The virtual graduation for the Wenatchee campus will be Friday, June 18. The Omak campus ceremony is Saturday, June. 19. The nurses pinning ceremony is Friday, June 18.
Details will be announced as the date draws closer. Updates will be posted at wvc.edu/Graduation.