WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford was only a few months into her new role when COVID-19 hit.

It’s been a major adjustment for everyone, but she said local elected officials have been supporting one another and are learning together how best to respond.

“I’m hoping that if we ever have a similar situation like this in the future — even if it’s 20 years down the road and I’m no longer mayor here in East Wenatchee — maybe there’s some things that have been learned through this and we can all lend our expertise and our experiences so we can get each other through things like this in the future,” she said. “That’s what I’m hopeful for, but it’s been a steep learning curve.”

She credits former Mayor Steve Lacy with keeping the city financially stable, making it easier to weather the situation.

“We are going to probably take some significant hits and it will be very hard to maintain some services because of the shortfall we’ll probably have in sales tax revenue,” she said. “If he hadn’t done such a good job of maintaining that financial stability, it would be worse for me. Always making sure that we’re conservative with our money and we’re prepared for worst-case scenarios all the time would help us.”

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the city had planned over the last couple of years for an economic slowdown, but no one was prepared for this.

“We expected sort of a gradual slowdown that you could predict, that you could sort of see coming and that you’d be able to deal with fairly routinely,” he said. “We didn’t expect the economy to stop one day and to have everybody stay home. You can’t plan for that, so you really just try to be reactive.”

Both mayors keep up with sources like the governor’s office and Chelan-Douglas Health District. But by the time they process information and translate it for their own purposes, it changes.

As a certified public accountant, Kuntz looks at the financial side of the crisis, such as what a reduction in sales tax will mean for the city and which industries make up each percentage of that tax. February’s sales tax revenue was good, but he knows it’ll be less than desirable for March, April and probably beyond.

Although it’ll still be tough, he thinks Wenatchee could fare better than other places.

“I think of tourist towns, for example,” he said. “Without full restaurants and full hotels, those will really struggle. People have said for a long time Wenatchee needs to become more of a tourist destination. Maybe they’re right, but right now I’m glad we have a well-rounded economy because I think it has a better chance of coming out of this than some other cities do.”

Crawford said her primary concern is that some businesses won’t reopen.

“I feel for a lot of those businesses that have been around for years and years and this is going to be what wipes them out,” she said. “Then on the other side is the impact this will have on city revenue. We will have to delay some projects and put off some things that I think we were all hoping for — street improvements or whatever it may be — because we just won’t have the revenue available. That’s hard to see, too.”

Kuntz also isn’t sure when certain city projects will continue.

Like Crawford, one of his top priorities is stabilizing the local economy.

“We’ve worked our tail off to make downtown look good, and the business owners do great things,” he said. “To have the rug pulled out from underneath them, it’s heartbreaking. I really want downtown business to start, and I want us to do it in a way that, as citizens of the city, we’d be proud of the way we did it and we followed the best health practices and we were leaders in doing things the right way — which is always the way Wenatchee has been.”