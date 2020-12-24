BEVERLY — Grant County detectives continue to investigate the homicide of 36-year-old Yoni Samuel Aguilar of Beverly, whose body was found outside of a Beverly home earlier this month.
An autopsy by the Grant County Coroner concluded Aguilar died from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office reported in a Wednesday statement on social media. Aguilar’s body was found about 5:45 a.m. Dec. 8 near a home in the 17300 block of Pasco Street Southwest in Beverly, which is between the Interstate 90 Vantage Bridge and Mattawa.
Grant County Major Crimes Detectives are pursuing leads, and ask anyone with information to notify law enforcement by calling 509-762-1160 or emailing crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.