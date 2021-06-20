MOSES LAKE — Daredevil motorcycle jumper and motocross racer Alex Harvill died from "blunt force trauma to the torso," according to the results of an autopsy done by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
In a statement issued on a Grant County Sheriff's Office social media page, Morrison ruled Harvill's death was "accidental."
Harvill, 28, died as a result of injuries suffered during a practice jump Thursday on the warm-up day for the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport. Harvill was attempting to break the Guinness World Records' longest motorcycle jump from a moveable launching ramp to a dirt landing ramp, which is 351 feet.
Harvill was rushed to Samaritan Hospital after a bad landing during a practice run sent him flying over his handlebars without his helmet, which flew off his head.
Before the jump, Harvill's wife, Jessica, said she was used to the risks her husband took.
"It's a little scary from time to time, but you've gotta trust that he knows what he's doing," she said. "I've been around it so long it's kind of just normal in a way, even though that sounds weird, because it's totally abnormal."
Jessica Harvill, who was at the air show with their children Willis, 5, and newborn Watson, said Alex was preparing for these jumps for the past two weeks, but during that time he never jumped the ramp prior to Thursday's first attempt.
In a statement posted on its social media account, Moses Lake Airshow organizers expressed "deepest sympathies" to Harvill's family. A previous posting said air show organizers were going to share Thursday proceeds with Harvill's family.
Harvill is survived by his wife Jessica and their two children — Willis, 5, and Watson, 1 month. Friends have established the Harvill Family Support Fund at the GoFundMe website to help cover family expenses since "Alex was the sole provider for the family." As of Sunday afternoon, $82,240 was raised, nearing the fund's $100,000 goal, according to the website.
For more information, or to donate, go to gofund.me/f753ee0b.