ROCK ISLAND — The dead man found in the Columbia River Saturday at the Rock Island Dam has been identified as a resident of a Wenatchee assisted living facility who had been reported missing.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man as David M. Williams, 32.
A worker at the dam south of Wenatchee called RiverCom at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, reporting a dead person in the water against the dam. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office recovered the man's body.
Harris on Monday said in an email that the man drowned and that the manner of death was undetermined.
It was unknown how Williams, a Christopher House resident, ended up in the river, he wrote, because there were no witnesses. Christopher House, 100 S. Cleveland Ave., is an assisted living facility and outpatient behavioral health agency, according to its website.
Williams' parents reported him missing several days before his body was found, Harris wrote. They hadn't heard from or seen him in about 10 days before reporting him missing. His phone was off the whole time.
Harris and deputies recovered Williams' body. In Williams' pocket were his wallet, phone and identification. He was in the same clothes he'd last been seen wearing.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone