Map/Rock Island Dam

Rock Island Dam is pointed out in this screenshot. 

ROCK ISLAND — The dead man found in the Columbia River Saturday at the Rock Island Dam has been identified as a resident of a Wenatchee assisted living facility who had been reported missing.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man as David M. Williams, 32.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

