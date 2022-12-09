SEATTLE — New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. The Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.

The situation may hearken to a long-standing dilemma in the mental health world: how to balance the right to refuse treatment with the social responsibility of cities to care for some of their most vulnerable residents — even when they decline care.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?