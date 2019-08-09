WENATCHEE — Organizations that combat homelessness will receive $275,600 in funding following City Council approval Thursday.
The city of Wenatchee distributes local homeless funds, which come from auditor's office recording surcharge fees and the state Department of Commerce's Consolidated Homeless Grant program. The Chelan-Douglas Homeless Steering Committee guides the planning and funding distribution processes.
Most funding for this cycle was allocated at the June 13 council meeting. Two other proposals had June 26 deadlines: low-barrier shelter or affordable housing construction, $250,000, and low-barrier emergency shelter operations, $100,000.
The Homeless Steering Committee received one proposal, which was from Hospitality Ministries for a low-barrier shelter, but rejected it because it didn't meet certain criteria.
The committee then decided the $350,000 in funding should be reallocated and, of that, $74,400 would be held in reserve for a future low-barrier shelter.
On Thursday the City Council accepted the committee's recommendation and authorized the mayor to enter into two-year agreements with these organizations.
YWCA NCW: $66,000
- Covers projected annual shortfall of $33,000
Women's Resource Center: $64,243
- $50,492, requested amount
- $13,751, helps with United Way funding shortfall
Community Action Council: $60,339
- $28,465, hotel vouchers
- $17,848, administrative funding for rapid rehousing program
- $14,026, administrative funding for prevention program
Chelan Valley Hope: $25,600
- Prevention services
Volunteer Attorney Services: $21,862
- Eviction prevention, including tenant education
Upper Valley MEND: $19,556
- $11,761, expanded case management
- $7,795, hotel vouchers
Catholic Charities: $15,000
- Increased diversion/prevention services at coordinated entry
SAGE: $3,000
- Covers funding shortfall
In the past, the city of Wenatchee and Chelan County Commission have had some disagreements about funding being used for low-income housing projects.
County Commissioner Kevin Overbay believes low-income housing projects, such as one being built now by Catholic Charities, could alleviate housing demands. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has said he doesn't want to take funding away from programs like the Women's Resource Center or SAGE that are combating homelessness.
On June 30, the County Commission discussed separating about $200,000 of its auditor fee funding from the Homeless Steering Committee for low-income housing projects.
Overbay said if the commission went in that direction he would no longer ask for the committee to put aside money for low-income housing.
— Reporter Tony Buhr contributed to this report.