WENATCHEE — Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties will remain in Phase 3 after Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that his office and the state Department of Health would pause phase movement across the state for two weeks.
All counties will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The decision was made as current data suggests that the state's fourth-wave is in a plateau, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Before the pause, counties with a population larger than 50,000 would roll back from Phase 3 if the county has both:
- More than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over 14 days
- More than five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days
And counties with less than 50,000 roll back from Phase 3 if they have both:
- More than 100 new COVID-19 cases over 14 days or
- More than three new COVID-19 hospitalizations over seven days
Chelan County had 161.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 between April 15 and April 28, which would have allowed the county stay in Phase 3 despite the pause, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data.
Douglas County had 72 new COVID-19 cases between April 15 and April 28, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District data. Douglas County's case numbers would have qualified to remain in Phase 3.
Grant County, however, had 320 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 as of May 3, according to Grant County Health District data. Based on past numbers, the Grant County Health District expected to roll back to Phase 2, according to Dr. Alexander Brzezny, health officer for the Grant County Health District.
