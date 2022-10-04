Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville

Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 2014.

 Reuters file photo/Harrison McClary

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Loretta Lynn, the coal miner's daughter and moonshiner's wife who became one of American country music's biggest stars and a leading feminist in the genre, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her family said on Twitter.

Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the family said in a statement posted on Twitter.



