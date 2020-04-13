WENATCHEE — Local sporting groups and Chelan County are moving forward on a study on elk migration in the Stemilt and Squilchuck basins.
In early April, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided about $14,000 to Chelan County to conduct a camera study of elk migration, according to an elk foundation news release. The Wenatchee Sportsmen Association is also providing about $7,500 and Chelan County is covering the rest with funds provided by the state Legislature, Wenatchee Sportsmen Association President Don Millar said. The total cost of the project is around $27,000.
“All we’re trying to do is start the process to get more information about what’s up there, what’s not up there and provide the county, DNR and the Fish and Wildlife with information that they can use,” Millar said.
The study is in response to a desire by the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort to exchange land with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.Mission Ridge wants the land to add a fifth ski lift and is interested in trading for a similar sized piece of property that it owns. The state Legislature gave Chelan County $70,000 over two years to study the exchange.
The Wenatchee Sportsmen Association expressed concern about conducting an exchange without a detailed study of how elk use the area and whether it is important for calving.
Members of the sportsmen association said at meetings of the Stemilt Partnership that they wanted a collared elk study, which involves putting satellite collars on elk to track their movement. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife proposed using computer modelling to determinate elk migration, but members of the sportsmen association said that would be insufficient.
The camera study is a middle ground option, Millar said. A collared elk study would be quite expensive, take a lot of volunteers and quite a bit of time.
“So it is a three or four year process and we would still like to see that, but a decision has to be made before that study can be completed,” he said.
The sportsmen association has already purchased 50 cameras, Millar said. It will be using its volunteers to help place and maintain the cameras.
Bill Gaines, a research wildlife ecologist with the Washington Conservation Science Institute, will manage the study and analyze the results, he said.
The nice thing about a camera study like this is that there is very little upkeep cost, said Mike Kaputa, Chelan County Natural Resource Department director. Once the cameras are purchased they can keep the study going for years.
It could take more than one year for the study to come back with the results, but they will know by this fall whether they need more time, Millar said.
“It is going to say there are elk there or deer there or bobcat there — whatever is there we’re going to be able to determine that and make decisions going forward,” Millar said.