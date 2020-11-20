NCW — What would you do differently than Gov. Jay Inslee to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community?
That was the question put to four county commissioners in Chelan and Douglas counties after both commissions wrote an op-ed column expressing displeasure with new regulations. All six commissioners from both counties signed onto the opinion piece. Inslee reinstated closures on indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms and more on Nov. 15.
Douglas County Commissioners Kyle Steinburg and Marc Straub did not return phone calls asking for comment.
Washington state and the nation are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in recent weeks. Chelan County’s rate has increased to 632.5 per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Nov. 17, up from 371.4 on Nov. 11.
The opinion piece by the two commissions agrees that Inslee needed to take action to slow the spread of the disease, but says closing businesses was the wrong move.
After interviews on Thursday and Friday the overarching message from the commissioners is that more communication needs to happen between state and local officials.
The counties have developed a great relationship with the state Department of Health and the governor’s office and are in almost weekly communication, Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton said. Sutton is also the chair of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health.
But the actions taken by Inslee on Nov. 15 were too broad in scope, Sutton said. Local officials should have been given more control to decide which businesses could close based on ventilation, the size of the space and precautions they have taken.
“You have a lot of good minds who have a lot of good ideas that can be used in a brainstorming session, or in a think tank, to really get to the best decision or the best answer,” he said. “I only encourage the governor and his team to reach out to the mayors and the county officials and include those people in those decision-making processes and talk.”
People aren't contracting the virus in businesses and so it doesn’t make sense to shut down businesses to stop the spread of the virus, Sutton said.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcolm Butler said that it appears people are getting infected when participating in private events inside of their homes and not at businesses. But shutting down stores appears to be one of the few ways of getting people’s attention.
“When they see dramatic things happening like businesses reopening or football being played or schools expanding, it sends the message to that population that all is well and I can relax,” Butler said. “And unfortunately imposing dramatic social limitations is kind of like ringing a bell, sounding the alarm and it captures everybody’s attention.”
The governor’s office should also change the tone of its actions in order to get greater compliance, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said. Overbay is also a vice chair of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health.
People are tired of hearing what they can’t or shouldn’t do, Overbay said. Health officials should try to work with people, who they know are going to gather, to socialize in as safe a manner as possible.
“People have the right to meet in their homes,” he said. “The messaging that has been there has been, ‘Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t.’ And basically while that messaging has been effective to a point, the messaging is old, the messaging is stale”
One thing that could be done is to provide more testing opportunities for people, Overbay said. So if they are going to socialize, like over Thanksgiving, they can know if they have COVID-19 and choose not to interact with other people.
Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert wants more control over regulating businesses at the local level. It is impossible for state officials to know which business owners may not be following safety guidelines.
Local officials will have a better idea of who may not be in compliance and be able to reach out and try to educate those individuals, Bugert said. But he does not believe there should be any enforcement or fines for noncompliance.
“These are personal choices that individuals and businesses are making and that is inherent and that is their right,” he said.
Business owners, though, have more power to change people’s behavior than they realize, Bugert said. The Recovery Council that the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has put together has a lot of potential of changing hearts and minds in the community.
“Because everybody wants to keep their businesses up and running,” Bugert said. “Everybody wants to support our local economy, but they don’t know what to do.”
All that local officials can do is to provide testing and let people know if they have the virus, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said. England is also a board member on the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health. People have to decide for themselves what to do with that information.
“I mean if we’re going to approach sex education by providing condoms to young people because we think they’re going to do it anyway, that flies in the face of the same approach is in this,” England said. “We provided them with the opportunity to test so they knew if they were (sick) and allow them the ability to make their own decisions.”
As for closing businesses so people will change their behavior and start following safety guidelines, England doesn’t think that makes much sense.
“Well you can also get someone’s attention by shooting over their head, but that doesn’t mean that’s a smart thing to do,” he said.