EPHRATA — Grant County Commissioners decided against banning the use of fireworks over the July 4 weekend, following an extensive discussion Thursday afternoon.
The original recommendation for the ban came from Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawksi, who cited the extreme weather conditions. Grant County is in a prolonged drought, and all of eastern Washington has experienced high temperatures that set all-time records during the last week, he said.
After Poplawski's recommendation, Commissioner Danny Stone wrote an ordinance that would've banned the use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county. After hearing about an hour of testimony, Stone made a motion to approve the ordinance, but it died for lack of a second motion.
Stone said he didn't like the idea of a ban, but the potential for fires was just too high.
"I don't want to do this. I've also had to outrun 12-foot walls of flame in my combine," he said. "I have experience with fire and I don't like it."
Commissioner Cindy Carter said she wasn't in favor, even though she understood the challenge presented by the dry and hot conditions.
"This is a hard one for me," she said.
While she appreciated the potential for fires, talking about a ban on July 1 was a little too late, she said.
Carter said the county allowed fireworks sales to start and they're still going.
Commissioner Rob Jones also said he wasn't in favor of a ban when fireworks sales have already started.
Carter said responsible people would follow precautions and respect the ban, but irresponsible people would ignore it. People would be tempted to find isolated places to light off their fireworks, Carter said, and might not report a fire for fear of the consequences.
Jones said the hot, dry weather is a concern, and whether to support a ban was a difficult decision, but Grant County experiences hot, dry weather conditions every year, he said.
Ephrata Fire Chief Jeremy Burns proposed a meeting between commissioners and officials from local fire departments and fire districts later this summer to talk about the proposed fireworks ordinance and whether there should be changes. Burns was in favor of the ban, citing the fire danger.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said he agreed with Burns on planning for next year. As for 2021, there would be lots of people, both in the county and traveling here for the weekend, who wouldn't hear about a ban if one was imposed, he said. It would be a big challenge for law enforcement to enforce such a ban, he said.
The commissioners took public testimony, and people had suggestions for the future, such as designated fireworks zones around the county.
A woman, who identified herself as "pyro girl," said she sells fireworks and her customers are aware of the extreme weather conditions and have been thinking about how they will use their fireworks safely. This discussion is held every year, she said, and it needs to be talked about long before July 1.