WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has awarded $394,100 to organizations for the 2020 year.
This year’s lodging tax distribution included funding for an Earth Fest, the Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival and museums, according to Chelan County documents. It was split between $262,000 awarded for promotions and events and $132,000 for capital projects. The Chelan County commissioners approved the distribution by a unanimous vote on Tuesday.
The lodging tax is collected on hotels on motels for stays of less than 30 consecutive days. Cities and counties create an advisory committee to oversee those dollars and disperse them for the purposes of promoting tourism.
Commissioner Bob Bugert said recommendations came from four members of the lodging tax committee. One was from Cashmere, two from Leavenworth and one from Lake Chelan.
“There was a lot of debate and negotiation amongst the committee members to make sure there was adequate representation countywide,” Bugert said. “It still is fairly heavily weighted toward the Leavenworth area, but I think a lot of that to be frank is the fact that there were two individuals from Leavenworth there.”
One of the things the committee took into consideration was when the event was taking place, he said. The recommendations focused on attracting more people to the area and so gave more weight to events taking place during the middle of the week or in the shoulder tourism seasons.
Also, the goal with lodging taxes is to help organizations get events going, but not be the only thing keeping them afloat, Bugert said. The committee told some organizations that they may not receive funding in the future.
“So there were some that we said, ‘Yes we are funding you, but bear in mind that next year we will not be funding you at this particular level if at all,’” he said.
Events and project that received funding included:
- Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration, Northwest Accordion Society, $1,600
- Christmas Lighting Festival — traffic control, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce and City of Leavenworth, $20,000
- Lake Chelan Wine & Jazz Festival, Lake Chelan Wine & Jazz Festival Foundation, $20,000
Capital projects that received funding included:
- Event Stage, Ohme Gardens Ohme Gardens, $50,000
- Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, Ski Hill Projects Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, $82,000
For a complete project and event list go to https://wwrld.us/lodgingtax.