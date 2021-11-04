Kait is a 6-year-old border collie and a part of the Chelan County's Regional Justice Center's Drug Interdiction program. Kait and her handler, Deputy Jacob Lewis, are celebrating the first anniversary of the county's K9 unit on Tuesday.
WENATCHEE — Kait is a 6-year-old border collie originally from a rescue in Quincy. She is also also part of Chelan County Regional Justice Center's Drug Interdiction program.
Kait and her handler, Corrections Deputy Jacob Lewis, will celebrate their first anniversary on Nov. 9. The county jail's K9 program is the second in the state to assign a canine to a county jail, according to a Chelan County news release.
Kait assists with drug detection for federal agencies and local schools, according to the news release.
The K9 program is supported through donations, grants, fundraisers and other community contribution. And as a part of the 1-year anniversary of the program, people can support the program can buy a pullover hoodie. For details go to wwrld.us/fundraiser.
The hoodies will be available through Nov. 28.
Money raised will help pay for training, equipment upkeep, supplies, general care for Kait, and any emergency medical care if needed..
Local restaurants are also helping by donating part of their sales to the program including:
Panda Express, 1920 N. Wenatchee Ave., from 10:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Jimmy John's, 212 Fifth St., from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22.
Learn more about Kait and Deputy Lewis on Instagram and Tik Tok, k9_kaitandlewis.
