WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission on Monday moved forward with plans for a countywide trails study aimed at improving safety for walkers and bikers between communities.
The study would identify areas where connectivity could be improved between Monitor and Cashmere, for instance, Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert said.
The plan would focus mostly on improving safety, but recreation would be a small component.
The county provided Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa with $50,000 from its Path and Trails Funding to start the process, dependent on an approval of a scope of work document.
The estimated total project cost is about $75,000, including some public engagement efforts, Bugert said.
“An individual on a bicycle or walking in order to proceed east to west (from Monitor to Cashmere) they have to get on to the state highway right around the Tree Top facility,” he said. “It is just one stretch that increases the likelihood of danger for that individual.”
The county receives Paths and Trails Funding as a remittance from the state gas tax, he said. The city of Wenatchee is also providing about $3,000 for this work and city of Cashmere $1,000 from its portion of Paths and Trails remittance tax, he said.
The plan will not be looking into specific projects, he said. It will instead identify areas where safety could or needs to be improved. One potential benefit of this work is that cities and towns can use this study to seek additional grant funding for future projects.
“There is implementation dollars to build a bike path or build a pedestrian bridge, but those funding entities want to see, ‘How does this fit into a larger context?’” Bugert said. “That’s what this countywide trails plan would provide.”
Other possible areas of focus include extending the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail south to Malaga, he said.