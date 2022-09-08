FILE PHOTO: County official arrested as suspect in murder of Las Vegas reporter - media

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city of Las Vegas, in Nevada, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

 MIKE BLAKE

LAS VEGAS — A judge in Las Vegas denied bail to Clark County's public administrator on Thursday after his arrest for the murder of an investigative reporter who had written news articles exposing complaints of wrongdoing by the official.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles faces one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, according to online court records. He was placed under arrest on Wednesday, five days after Jeff German, a reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was fatally stabbed outside his home.



