WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Planning Commission reapproved draft vacation rental regulations Thursday night, sending them to the Chelan County Commission.
It was the third time the planning commission has voted on vacation rental regulations. The regulations were sent back to the planning commission in July after the county faced a lawsuit over procedural problems when the regulations were passed. The regulations that passed on Thursday differ a bit from the July regulations.
The vacation rental regulations are to help with issues around noise, trash and parking. It’s also to improve the availability of affordable housing as the number of short-term rentals in Chelan County has jumped from about 40 to 4,000 in four years.
The only area of disagreement by commission members was whether there would be a sunset clause as part of the regulations that would require homes, in certain areas, to stop functioning as short-term rentals after a period of time.
Commissioners Pat Hammersmith and Ed Martinez opposed a proposal to remove the sunset clause on rural waterfront zones.
The sunset clause remained on other lots 2.5 acres or smaller after five years, according to the motion put forward by Commissioner Vicki Malloy. Those homeowners can then apply for a permit to be a short-term rental, if less than 5% of the housing market in that zip code consists of short-term rentals.
Commission members voted unanimously to send the rest of the draft code.
The regulations now go to the Chelan County Commission, which will adopt the regulations, hold a public hearing and then pass a final version, according to news sources. The county has not yet set a timeline for these procedures.
Whoever wins the race for Chelan County commissioner in District 3 in November could end up influencing and voting on the finalized regulations. Dale England and Tiffany Gering are competing for that open seat being vacated by Doug England.