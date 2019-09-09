WENATCHEE — County crews will do preservation work on roads in the city of Wenatchee this week.
Crews will pre-level the roads to prepare them for chip sealing next summer, according to a Chelan County news release. Residents in work zones need to remove vehicles, trailers and RVs from alongside the roadways where road crews are working. Roads will be down to one lane with a flagger while work is occurring.
The following roads will be impacted Monday:
- Terminal Avenue
- South Mission Street
- Boodry Street
The following roads will be impacted Tuesday:
- Beuzer Street
- Chapman Drive
- South Wenatchee Avenue
The following roads will be impacted Wednesday
- Walnut Place
- Walnut Court
- Harris Place
- Stella Avenue
- Norman Street
- Sorensen Avenue
- Locust Street