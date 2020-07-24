WENATCHEE — County crews will start chip sealing roads around the city of Wenatchee next week, impacting traffic.

The chip sealing will last for about three weeks and include high-traffic county roads, such as Burch Mountain Road and Easy Street, according to a Chelan County news release. The schedule, subject to change, starts Monday and will extend at least through Aug. 10. Here is the current plan:

  • Day 1: Boodry Street, Beuzer Street, Chapman Road, South Wenatchee Avenue, Marker Street and Depot Street
  • Day 2: Duke Street, Simmons/Judkins streets, Terminal Avenue, Viewdale Avenue, Dundas/Burns streets, Broad Avenue and Cross Street
  • Day 3: South Mission Street, Circle Street, South Miller Street, Harris Court and Walnut Street
  • Day 4: Walnut Place, Walnut Court, Norman Street/Sorenson Avenue, Locust Street, Harbel Street, ViewRidge Drive, Tarn Place, Heather Lane and Kimberly Court
  • Day 5: Burch Mountain Road, West Peters Street, East Peters Street, Northridge Drive and Knowles Road
  • Day 6: Knowles Road, Elizabeth Court, West Rolling Hills Lane and School Street
  • Day 7: Crestview Road and Easy Street
  • Day 8: Complete Easy Street

Updates will be posted on the Chelan County Public Works Facebook page.

During chip sealing residents are asked to keep in mind the following:

  • No parking vehicles, trailers or RVs on the street.
  • Keep your speed under 20 mph for a few days.
  • Keep pets indoors or fenced in the yard for their safety.
  • Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extra caution.

