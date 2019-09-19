WENATCHEE — Chelan County will soon begin replacing 1,000 feet of stormwater pipe on South Wenatchee Avenue to fix two sinkholes that have appeared in the road.
South Wenatchee Avenue experienced two sinkholes this summer due to heavy rainfalls that caused the old stormwater pipe to fail between Boodry and Beuzer streets, according to a Chelan County news release. The county plans to start replacing the culvert as soon as possible, before winter hits. The work is expected to cost more than $200,000.
The county had wanted to wait on a $755,000 grant from the state Department of Ecology to replace the stormwater pipe set for 2021, according to the news release. But the deterioration of the stormwater pipe required the county to move faster.
It has been a heavy rain year for the county, and floods have tested several of the county’s older culverts, according to the news release. The county has received 3.77 inches of rain since June 1; the normal amount for this time period is 1.34 inches.