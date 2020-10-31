DRYDEN — The Wenatchee and Dryden transfer stations will be moving to their winter hours next week.
The transfer stations are one of three owned by the county that all of winter hours, the Chelan Transfer Station has already moved to its winter hours, according to the Chelan County website. The following changes will occur:
- Dryden Transfer Station —Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 3, Tuesday through Saturday, according to a Chelan County news release. It is located one mile east of the Highway 2 and Highway 97 junction, the address is 9073 Highway 2.
- Wenatchee Transfer Station — Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Nov. 1, Tuesday through Saturday, according to the website. It is located at 1421 S. Wenatchee Ave
- Chelan Transfer Station — Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Oct. 1, Tuesday through Saturday. It is located at 23235 Highway 97A in Chelan.
For more information on prices and other details go to https://wwrld.us/2RFlt2Z.