WENATCHEE — Almost 200 people showed up via Zoom to a public hearing Wednesday on possible short-term rental regulations.
The Chelan County Planning Commission is considering regulations on homes and apartments used as short-term vacation rentals. Dozens of people spoke during the four-hour public hearing both for and against the proposed regulations. One common theme was concern about whether new regulations, including bans on rentals in certain areas, would apply to existing short-term rentals.
Chelan County Community Development Director Jim Brown said 199 people had signed onto the Zoom meeting before it started.
Lisa Grueter of BERK Consulting, the firm hired by Chelan County to help draft regulations, outlined possible changes. The planning commission is now considering a two-path approach to vacation rentals.
If the owner is not on site, they would be included in a 1% countywide cap on vacation rentals and be banned in certain areas, according to the document. The cap is a 1% allowed increase of new vacation rentals per year, based on the number of existing rentals, which is around 1,300.
If the owner of the vacation rental is on site, rentals would be allowed anywhere in the county and the cap on the number of vacation rentals in a community wouldn’t apply to them, according to BERK documents.
The planning commission is also considering regulations restricting short-term rentals in areas where they make up more than 5% of the housing stock, according to the document.
Jeff Janssen of Leavenworth spoke during the meeting about the impact vacation rentals have had at his residence. His family has had sewage flowing onto their property from a neighboring short-term rental’s septic system.
“At one of the rentals it is not uncommon for 15 to 25 vehicles to be packed in their driveway,” Janssen said. “Last year, one group chartered a bus and Porta Potties were brought in to handle the amount of people.”
Another Leavenworth resident, Hernan Savastano, raised concerns about the impact new regulations would have on his business and his family’s income. Savastano and his wife purchased Snowgrass Lodge, a 7,000-square-foot property in Leavenworth. He and his wife moved to the area to raise their family, he said.
“Your regulations would severely impact our family and our livelihood going forward,” Savastano said. “It seems patently unfair to retroactively take this value from our property.”
The issue of whether new regulations would apply to existing structures is complicated as short-term rentals are a use, said Deanna Walter, Chelan County Community Development assistant director. It isn’t the same as a deck being built too close to a floodway 30 years ago, she said.
The planning commission is expected to deliberate and decide on a recommendation next week. The meeting is at 7 p.m. June 24. The draft regulations will then go to the Chelan County Board of Commissioners for another round of public meetings. A final decision is expected Aug. 4.