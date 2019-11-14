YAKIMA — Two suspects in a Banks Lake robbery, Kye M. Shelton and Becca R. Rosenburg, were arrested Wednesday in rural Yakima County.
Shelton, 32, and Rosenburg, 33, are accused of stealing two generators from hunters on Sept. 27 at the Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for their arrest on Oct. 22. They were arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a news release.
Shelton and Rosenburg are the parents of Rae’Ana Rosenburg. The then-6-year-old girl nearly drowned last February when she fell into an icy Rock Island lake, submerged for 15 minutes and subsequently underwent at least 20 surgeries and procedures before she was healthy enough to leave the intensive care unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Community members donated $11,200 to Rosenburg’s GoFundMe page and in April she was given red Toyota Sienna minivan by Town Toyota in Wenatchee.
Rosenburg allegedly drove a red Toyota Sienna during the Banks Lake incident. Detectives haven’t confirmed the two vehicles are one and the same, but Undersheriff Tyler Caille is “highly suspicious” they are.
Shelton is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree theft.
Rosenburg is charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree theft and four counts of reckless endangerment. Rosenburg’s four children were reportedly in the van during the robbery, resulting in the four reckless endangerment charges.
The children were put into protective custody after the Banks Lake robbery after Shelton and Rosenburg were briefly jailed in Yakima County. Shelton and Rosenburg were released from jail before the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office could develop probable cause for arrest.
Shelton and Rosenburg are being held at the Yakima County Jail on $52,000 and $50,000 bail respectively.