BALTIMORE — A former Navy engineer and his wife were sentenced in federal court Wednesday to more than four decades combined for plotting to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to 19 years and his wife, Diana, to 21 years, surpassing the minimum federal guidelines for both defendants.



