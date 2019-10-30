WENATCHEE — The Leavenworth Adventure Park will be the focus of a hearing next week in Chelan County Superior Court.
Friends of Leavenworth, the city and the park developers all filed briefs, and attorneys for each side will present oral arguments before Judge Travis Brandt at 1 p.m. Wednesday. There will be no public testimony, and it’s unclear when a ruling might come.
Developers John Sutherland and Dave Moffett applied for a zoning exception to allow for construction of the park near Icicle Road and Highway 2 at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon. A few of the park’s features would be an alpine coaster, bungee trampoline and ropes course.
The city in February approved an environmental analysis of the project, and the Friends group appealed. An April public hearing followed, with many residents voicing concerns including noise, lights, traffic, parking shortages and effects on nearby wetlands.
Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp gave the project the go-ahead in May. Friends of Leavenworth, which has been outspoken in its opposition, appealed that ruling in court.
“One of the things that we feel needs to happen is there should have been an environmental impact statement done on the project rather than this abbreviated process that the city used, which is called a mitigated determination of non-significance, which is generally for projects that have few environmental impacts,” said Kirvil Skinnarland, vice chair of the group. “We feel that was a shortcut and doesn’t reflect the scale of the project or the kinds of impacts that it has.”
State law doesn’t require an environmental impact statement for the project.
Skinnarland said a noise analysis should also have been done for the site. The developers submitted a study from another alpine coaster in California.
Sutherland said he believes the studies and data he and Moffett provided accounted for the concerns raised. In addition, Kottkamp ruled that the park’s proposed closing time of 10 p.m. should be changed to 8 p.m.
“We’ve changed the project many times as a result of those public comments and have been very, I think, collaborative in that sense,” Sutherland said, adding, “I do hope that the judge supports the decision of the hearing examiner.”
He said people seem to think the park would be like Disneyland, but he believes it would enhance the area.
“I totally understand the concern about traffic in the region because of festivals and things like that, but at the end of the day, we feel like this isn’t going to have the impact that” opponents think, he said. “I do think when it’s eventually built, people are going to be quite surprised at what a lovely sight it’s going to be.”
Lilith Vespier, Leavenworth’s development services manager, said the city is defending the mitigated determination of non-significance.
“When there is contention over a land-use action, it is not uncommon to go to court and have it worked out this way,” she said.
Skinnarland estimated Friends of Leavenworth has spent about $40,000 between the hearing examiner process and the court appeal.
“It’s a small town, but people have been really willing to give us donations to cover the legal fees, which I think is just continued evidence of the fact that most of this community is opposed to the project,” she said.