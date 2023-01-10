WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Tuesday considered whether Donald Trump should be immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit stemming from the former president's 2019 denial that he raped her.

An eight-judge panel is expected to decide in coming weeks whether Trump was acting as president when, in response to a reporter's question, he accused the former Elle magazine columnist of lying about the alleged mid-1990s encounter.



